The Eagles Are Getting Closer to Rebuilding Georgia's National Championship Defense
Over the last two NFL Drafts, the Philadelphia Eagles have been clearly focused on one objective above all others-- acquire as many Georgia defenders as possible. That obviously isn't an actual objective but the way that the boards have fallen combined with the Eagles' preferred style of defender has made it so that Philadelphia is doing its best to recreate the unit that won two national titles.
The proof is in the pudding. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles picked Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the first two rounds. It was just a coincidence then. The 2023 draft pushed any notions of coincidence aside, though. Philly took Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall before taking Nolan Smith at No. 30 and their first Day 3 pick was, you guessed it, another Georgia guy by the name of Keele Ringo.
There are certainly worse strategies. The names above were the primary reasons Georgia won two straight national titles. And while it is unusual to see an NFL team zero in on a particular college program like this in such a small window of time if anything it speaks to just how damn good those Bulldogs were.
Now Philly needs to nab Stetson Bennett and turn their eyes towards what Georgia guys will be around in 2023.
UPDATE: Later in the day the Eagles traded for D'Andre Swift, who was not a member of the national title defense but is a former Georgia Bulldog nonetheless. Another tally!