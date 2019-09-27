Eagles DB Avonte Maddox Taken Off Field on Stretcher After Nasty Collision By Brian Giuffra | Sep 26 2019 Quinn Harris/Getty Images

You never want to see a player taken off the field on a stretcher. You definitely don't want to see it twice in the same game. Unfortunately, that's what we've seen during the Packers-Eegles game on Thursday Night Football.

After Jamaal Williams was knocked out of the game on a nasty hit early in the game for the Packers, Avante Maddox was also taken off the field after a scary helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter.

Thankfully we saw him moving multiple extremities during the time on the field. But this is a developing story and we will update it will more information as it becomes available.