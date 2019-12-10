Carson Wentz Brought Out the Big Guns for Gender Reveal By Ryan Phillips | Dec 10 2019 Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles | Al Bello/Getty Images

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are expecting a baby, and they did their gender reveal in the only way they could have. They used footballs and guns, which is right in line with the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback's interests.

Check it out below:

So they're having a girl. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wentz revealed this on Tuesday, the night after he engineered a comeback win over the New York Giants. So far this season, Wentz has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,165 yards, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He hasn't been as good as some predicted before the year but his supporting cast has been hammered with injuries all season.

The Eagles are currently at 6-7 and control their own destiny in the NFC East. So yeah, it's a good time to be a member of the Wentz family.