Love Something As Much As NFL Announcers Love Saying 'Boston Scott' By Kyle Koster | Dec 30 2019 Boston Scott, the man, the myth, the legend | Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Boston Scott stepped in for an injured Miles Sanders and provided the spark the Philadelphia Eagles needed to survive a spoiler-minded New York Giants team and gain entry into the playoffs. Scott scored three touchdowns and amassed 138 total yards. He also sealed the division by catching a screen pass on third and long then plowing into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Thom Brennaman was appropriately excited.

But not as excited as Monday Night Football's Joe Tessitore, who called the previous Eagles-Giants game for ESPN and couldn't get enough of the guy. His particular BOSTON SCOTTS are still ringing in my ears and bringing a smile to my face.

This phenomenon has gotten attention from people who pay attention to these sorts of thing. Today's Bill Simmons Podcast with Cousin Sal hit on the topic. Boston Scott is, simply put, fun as hell to say. Try it. Try it in different accents and different volumes. You won't be disappointed.

This very trivial observation -- which I'm now making you read -- got me wondering something else. Does Boston Scott have the most announcable name in the NFL?

Captain Munnerlyn and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are strong contenders in a crowded field, but Scott's star is still rising.

Anyway, life's too short not to find your own Boston Scott. Or Rosebud. Same difference, really.