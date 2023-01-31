Eagles-49ers Ratings Part of a Huge Championship Sunday
The NFC Championship Game was effectively over once every quarterback ever associated with the San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal injury. But it appears that there was enough weird and wild stuff happening to keep audiences tuned in as Fox Sports released a favorable ratings report for the Philadelphia Eagles' cakewalk victory, which drew 47.5 million viewers.
The bullet points:
FOX's most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's NFC Championship
Peaked at 52.3 million viewers from 5:15-5:30 PM ET
Second most-streamed NFL game in FOX Sports history
It's an impressive number, just nowhere near the one CBS posted in the late window. Which means one network will have all-important bragging rights at the next big television dinner.
Combined, this was the most-watched Championship Sunday in nine years. Football!