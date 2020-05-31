EA Sports Delays First Look at Madden NFL 2021 to Help 'Drive Change'
By Ryan Phillips | May 31 2020
EA Sports has decided to delay a first look at Madden NFL 2021 that was planned for Monday. The company elected to hold off in the wake of the protests around the country over the killing of George Floyd. EA released a statement explaining the decision and saying the company would instead be focused on helping drive change. against injustice.
Here's the statement:
The key section is as follows:
We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.
That's a very well-crafted statement and a smart decision. No one wants to think about or discuss video game football right now. There are very real problems in America that every company and, frankly, every citizen needs to be contemplating and attempting to address.
EA Sports is a major player in the sports video game landscape, as it also puts out the FIFA franchise as well as NHL and UFC games.