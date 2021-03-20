E.J. Liddell Posts Brutal DMs He Received From Ohio State Fans After NCAA Tournament Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 20, 2021, 3:36 AM EDT
Ohio State suffered an enormous upset loss at the hands of Oral Roberts during the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It was a shocking defeat for a very good Buckeyes team. Apparently some of the team's "fans" were so furious with the result they resorted to bashing players on social media. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell took to Twitter to show his followers some of the DMs he received after the game.
Here's what he posted and, be warned, the language is awful:
This is insanity and I'm sure those weren't the only messages that wound up in his inbox.
Liddell followed up his initial post with two more messages:
Let me just give advice to anyone out there considering tweeting at or DM-ing a college athlete after a loss: don't. There is no lower level of sports fandom than the people who direct anger at college kids after losing a sporting event. If you do that, you are easily one of the biggest losers on the planet.
Liddell and his teammates lost a basketball game, not the nuclear codes. Let's keep things in perspective.