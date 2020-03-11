A Blow-By-Blow Story of Dwyane Wade Issues With Sierra Canyon Coach Would Be Fascinating
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 11 2020
Dwyane Wade is part of TNT's fun Tuesday night NBA crew, and it sure seems like they teed him up to express frustration with the coach of Sierra Canyon, the high school where his son Zaire and Bronny James are teammates.
Here is quick video of Wade saying of the team's state finals game, "I will not be there ... my son ain't playing and I don't want to do anything to the coach":
Shaq and Candace Parker had classic reactions to Wade's spilling the tea.
I would absolutely gobble up a 4,000-word LA Times feature that explains all sides of what went on behind the scenes to cause the issues that Wade is talking about here.