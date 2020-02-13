VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Surprising His High School in Chicago is Uplifting
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 13 2020
Dwyane Wade is in Chicago for NBA All-Star weekend, and his ESPN documentary, Life Unexpected, is also debuting. At a screening for the film that Cassidy Hubbarth was emceeing at Harold L. Richards High School, where Wade went, the students were met with an awesome surprise:
It's hard to put myself exactly in these students' shoes because I can't think of someone with nearly the notoriety of Wade who graduated from my high school, but this just had to be a pretty awesome moment to be a part of. These students will remember this day for the rest of their lives.