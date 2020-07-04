Dwyane Wade Has a Fire New Haircut
By Liam McKeone | Jul 04 2020
Dwyane Wade has a fire new haircut. I mean that literally. The former Miami Heat star changed up the hairdo last night and it has literal flames in it now. That's some dedication to your former franchise.
It looks cool. There is, though, a lot to work with here. If Wade is an Avatar: The Last Airbender fan, this is definitely his way of declaring his allegiance to the Fire Nation. Prince Zuko wishes he could have that kind of look going. It brings new meaning to the idea of a fire cut. He is now the walking personification of the Chicago Fire. Wade is heating up!
Thanks for the content on this fine Fourth of July, Dwyane. Enjoy the haircut!