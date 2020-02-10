The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Dwyane Wade Debuted Interesting New Take on Overalls Before Heat Lost to the Nets

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Dwyane Wade continues to make bold fashion choices during the NBA Playoffs. Here’s his unique spin on overalls prior to the Heat’s 104-90 loss to the Nets Saturday night in Brooklyn.

The Williamsburg set nods in approval. Everyone else, meanwhile, scratches their heads.

Game 4 is Monday Night at the Barclay’s Center. Miami still leads the series 2-1.

[via Nate Jones]

