Dwyane Wade Debuted Interesting New Take on Overalls Before Heat Lost to the Nets
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Dwyane Wade continues to make bold fashion choices during the NBA Playoffs. Here’s his unique spin on overalls prior to the Heat’s 104-90 loss to the Nets Saturday night in Brooklyn.
The Williamsburg set nods in approval. Everyone else, meanwhile, scratches their heads.
Game 4 is Monday Night at the Barclay’s Center. Miami still leads the series 2-1.
[via Nate Jones]
RELATED: Dwyane Wade Took 7 Steps (!) Against Portland and Wasn’t Called For a Travel
RELATED: Dwyane Wade Pump Fakes, Hits Fadeaway Plus Foul, Pump Fakes, Hits Fadeaway