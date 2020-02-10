Dwight Lowery Stiff-Arms Marcus Mariota to the Ground on Pick-Six
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Dwight Lowery intercepted a deflected Marcus Mariota pass and stiff armed the Titans quarterback to the ground en route to a touchdown. It wasn’t the greatest effort in the world from Mariota, but it’s hard to blame him, especially after seeing Jay Cutler’s injury last week.
This was Mariota’s first career interception, and it really wasn’t on him because the pass was on target before it was forced out of his Delanie Walker’s hands. The Colts, meanwhile, are up 14-0 and on the path towards digging out of their 0-2 hole.