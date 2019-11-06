Dwight Howard Posts Workout Video After Lakers Big Comeback Win Over Bulls By Ryan Phillips | Nov 06 2019 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwight Howard has been a key player in the early-season success Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying. That continued Tuesday night, as Howard was a part of the team's comeback win over the Chicago Bulls. After the grueling game, Howard got in a late-night workout and shared it on social media.

Despite playing 24 minutes and posting six points, six rebounds and a block, Howard needed to get in a workout after the game. And he wasn't just coasting through it. Here's what he posted to Instagram:

As we've noted before, Howard got into incredible shape for his return to the Lakers. It's clear he's taking his second chance with the Lakers seriously. He's Working his butt off in his bench role, is in fantastic shape and appears to be vibing with his teammates. When's the last time you heard any of that stuff about Dwight Howard?

I mean, check out this block from Tuesday night:

You don’t want to get stranded on Dwight Island ????



(?: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/DUNeeF54Bh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 6, 2019

Maybe Howard really has changed.