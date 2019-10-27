Dwayne Haskins Tweets About Adrian Peterson Media Controversy By William Pitts | Oct 27 2019 Al Bello/Getty Images

Did we mention that the Redskins are a dysfunctional organization? We did? Too bad. The Redskins are a dysfunctional organization.

Okay, let's get into specifics. On Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Dwayne Haskins entered at quarterback for Washington, taking over for the injured Case Keenum. Overall, his performance was...meh. He went 3-for-5 for 33 yards on his only drive, which led to a field goal in what turned out to be an ugly 19-9 loss, and yes, that was a real score in a football game.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan said after the game that Haskins "needs a little bit more work," and it didn't help when NFL reporter Mike Garofalo leaked comments from running back Adrian Peterson where he supposedly told Haskins to, "get his nose in the playbook" and that he was, "proving [the critics] right".

Peterson denied this, and was quick to defend his young quarterback on Twitter.

If you didn’t hear something direct from me, please don’t attribute it to me. I believe in Dwayne and his potential. With more time, support & commitment, he can grown like any other rookie player. #HTTR https://t.co/ABIFmfnfzg — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) October 26, 2019

Haskins clearly wants no part of it.

Please don’t involve me in this bs media narrative. https://t.co/0xPFpEXVas — Dwayne Haskins, Jr? (@dh_simba7) October 27, 2019

Of course if Haskins didn't want to get involved in this narrative, he probably shouldn't have tweeted about it. Easy way to get caught up in this kind of stuff is to get involved on Twitter.