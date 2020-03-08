Dusty Baker: Justin Verlander Has Triceps Injury, Heading for Tests
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 08 2020
Justin Verlander left his spring training start with an injury after just two innings on Sunday. He was expected to go four innings but departed early, leading to some worrying. Verlander had dealt with a groin injury early in camp, but this is different and was pitching-arm related.
After the game Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker addressed the news, saying that Verlander had soreness in his triceps and was being sent for testing.
Baker said the move was precautionary after Verlander felt some soreness after the second inning and the team opted to take him out immediately.
Baker said he didn't know Verlander was hurt but did notice his velocity was down from his last start.
