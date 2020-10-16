Dusty Baker Doesn't Have Time For the Things You Write About Him
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 16, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Dusty Baker has stepped in admirably to manage the Houston Astros to the 2020 American League Championship Series. The scandal-rocked 'Stros are two games from a return to the World Series and Baker deserves a lot of credit for his steady hand managing them. But don't try to write about him, he won't read it.
On Friday, Baker said he hasn't read any stories about himself or his teams since 1976. And he doesn't do Twitter.
Does it bother me that Baker will never seen this article? Sure it does, but I respect the commitment to a bit as much as anyone. You do you Dusty.
The Astros currently trail the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in the ALCS. After trailing 3-0, Houston has battled hard over the last two days to make the series competitive. The Astros have never seemed like they were out of this thing.
Houston faces a tall task on Friday though, Ian Snell will take the mound for the Rays, facing Framber Valdez. We'll see if Baker and his boys can conjure up some more magic.
Feel free to write whatever you want about Baker and the Astros after Friday night's game. We know he won't read it.