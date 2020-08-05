Dustin May Threw One of the Filthiest Pitches You'll Ever See
By Kyle Koster | Aug 05 2020
Dustin May is a 22-year-old righthander who has been pressed into the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation this year and has found things very much to his liking. He picked up his first win of the season last night in his third above-average start, scattering three hits in six innings of two-run ball. May racked up eight punchouts, including this one at the expense of San Diego slugger Manny Machado, who had to go back in the dugout and attempt to explain just what in the hell he'd seen up there.
Ninety-nine miles per hour with absurd movement. A two-seam fastball that seems too good to be true. Or sinker. Doesn't really matter what you call it if they can't hit it. From a guy who looks like someone that would meet a particularly gruesome end in a lavish Game of Thrones battle scene.
So how does someone make the baseball dance like that? By not trying.
“Honestly, I just throw it and that’s how it comes out of my hand,” May said postgame. “I grip it and rip it, that’s my thought process.”