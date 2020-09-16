Dustin May Really Enjoys Screaming Profanity on the Mound
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 16 2020
Dustin May is a wildly talented rookie pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite bearing a passing resemblance to Carrot Top, May is filthy. And that doesn't just apply to his stuff apparently, the dude has a mouth on him.
During Wednesday's game against the Padres, May repeatedly screamed f-bombs after pitches. Here's what happened after he struck out Trent Grisham to end the 7th inning:
That might be the loudest profanity I've ever heard on a baseball field. Of course, that's impacted by the fact that there are no fans and no crowd noise, but still, that basically shook the rafters.
This wasn't a one-time thing either, May was yelling "f***" regularly during his 5.1 innings on Wednesday.