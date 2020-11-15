Dustin Johnson Brought to Tears Thinking About His First Masters Win
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15, 2020, 4:07 PM EST
Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters with a record-breaking -20 score. In an interview with Amanda Balionis following the green jacket ceremony, Johnson was left speechless and emotional thinking about what the win means.
At 36 years old, Johnson now has two majors. He won the 2016 US Open and has two second-place finishes at the PGA Championship and one at The Open. Johnson finished tied for second at the Masters last year behind Tiger Woods. It must have felt like he would never win. He was the top-ranked golfer in the world in 2017 when he fell down the stairs of his rental house and had to withdraw from the tournament.
It obviously meant a lot. Johnson grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, about an hour away from Augusta, Georgia. The Masters was the tournament that Johnson always wanted to win and now he has his jacket and has erased a lot of the questions about his career in the process. As a kid he practiced shots pretending they were to win The Masters. Now he's actually taken those shots.