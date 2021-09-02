Clean-Shaven Dustin Johnson Looks a Lot Like Dabo Swinney
Dustin Johnson long ago made the decision to be a Scruffy Guy and embraced the beard as his go-to look. It has been an extremely successful business decision. Every Scruffy Guy out there understands the need or necessity of mixing things up now and then. A freshly-shaven face can represent a new beginning and is therefore worth trying out every 10 months or so.
Johnson, readying for the Tour Championship at East Lake this weekend, spoke to reporters sporting his new look yesterday and it was as jarring as ever. I'm not one of those people who like to claim in headlines that someone is barely recognizable because most people could still pinpoint this guy as one of the world's top golfers. That's if they don't confuse him for Dabo Swinney.
Because the resemblance ... is not slight.
Johnson won the Tour prize last year behind incredible clutch putting. In order to repeat, he'll have to overcome a 7-stroke headstart from Patrick Cantlay and a deep, hungry field. Time to engage Baby-Faced Assassin mode.