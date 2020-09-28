Duncan Robinson Asked Mark Titus About Working in Media Three Years Ago and Now He's in the NBA Finals
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 28 2020
Duncan Robinson will start for the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. It's a pretty remarkable accomplishment for a guy who went undrafted two years ago. You could say nobody saw this coming and you would be correct. Not even Robinson dared to dream like this. Just three years ago he texted Mark Titus about advice on pursuing a media career.
This message was sent two months before Michigan played its first game of the 2017-2018 season. Robinson had started three games for the Wolverines the previous season. He was a 23-year-old senior. While no real Michigan Man would ever earnestly ask someone from Ohio State for advice on anything, Robinson was taking an honest look at his future and did not see himself playing basketball.
Then Michigan went on a run that ended in the NCAA title game. Robinson, the sixth man of the year in the Big Ten, didn't score in the title game, but yada, yada, yada, he'll be on the floor with LeBron James in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.