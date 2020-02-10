Ducks and Kings Fans Fight Over Hockey in California
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of their first playoff matchup. If you thought that hockey fans in California weren’t as intense as hockey fans in New York and Philadelphia, you thought wrong. Warm-weather hockey fans can bring it too. Just look at these folks following the Kings 3-1 win in Anaheim last night. Punches were thrown. Shoves were shoved. And a woman hit the deck. Your move East Coast.
