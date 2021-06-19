Street Brawl in Dublin Features Thrown Furniture, Remarkable Spinning Kick
By Liam McKeone
Jun 19, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT
We've got another wild European fight on our hands. This time, the showdown took place on the streets of Dublin. It isn't quite the chaotic scene that the beach fight in England was, but there was a lot to take in anyway.
In no particular order, here are the things of note in this video: the spinning kick early on, the thrown chairs throughout, and the one guy who walks through the entire mess ripping a cigarette without a care in the world.
Quite a sequence of events there. A longer fight video than normal. People are back to going out and getting unreasonably upset and lashing out again. Another surefire sign that nature is healing. Or something.