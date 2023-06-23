Roundup: Dua Lipa Shows Off Bikini Collection; Titanic Submersible Found; Spurs Select Victor Wembanyama No. 1
Missing Titanic submersible found, suffered catastrophic implosion ... Discovery channel explorer refused trip on Titan sub ... Spurs take Victor Wembanyama with No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA Draft ... Tenoch Huerta drops out of Netflix movie after assault allegation ... Kesha, Dr. Luke settle defamation lawsuit over rape allegation ... Stock futures are flat as Wall Street heads for a losing week ... Ford plans new round of layoffs ... Dua Lipa showcases swimwear collection ... Why Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might actually fight ... Missiles strike Russian-held bridge in Crimea ... "The Flash" continues to underperform at the box office ... Finalists to start the MLB All-Star Game revealed ... The Rays bench Wander Franco for at least two games ... Ex-LSU coach Will Wade suspended 10 games and gets two-year show cause penalty ... Deion Sanders to have surgery to address blood clots ... Cam Whitmore dropped like a rock in the NBA draft ...
Jennifer Lawrence took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
James Cameron weighed in on the Titan submersible disaster.
The trailer for Zendaya's Challengers is out.
Mac Miller -- "Weekend"