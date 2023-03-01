Roundup: Dua Lipa Dating Romain Gavras; Dozens Dead in Greek Train Collision; Patrick Kane Traded to Rangers
More than 30 dead in Greek train collision ... Conservative justices question Joe Biden's student loan plan ... Biden nominated Julie Su as next labor secretary ... A view inside Crimea, which Ukraine wants back ... The latest on the war in Ukraine ... Stocks were down on Tuesday ... Goldman considers shrinking its consumer business ... Latest on the Alex Murdaugh trial ... Dua Lipa dating Romain Gavras ... A look at Disney TV's reshuffle ... Natalie Dormer to lead South African crime series "White Lies" ... Patrick Kane traded to the Rangers ... Kevin Durant will make Suns debut Wednesday ... Marcus Mariota released by Falcons ... LeBron James out at least two weeks ... The Bucks won their 15th straight game ... The latest spring training injuries ... The 49ers may look at the quarterback market ...
LeBron James' injury ends the Lakers' surge before it could begin [The Ringer]
How did Russell Wilson get to be so hated? [Defector]
The real return the Padres want out of mega-deals [Yahoo Sports]
Breakout candidate for each MLB team [CBS Sports]
Suddenly, Jamie Lee Curtis is everything everywhere all at once [Washington Post]
Please let Tom Brady explore a stand-up comedy career [The Big Lead]
Trailer for Netflix's Waco: American Apocalypse.
Jay Pharoah did nine celebrity impressions on the Howard Stern Show.
An examination of what's wrong with McLaren's 2023 F1 car.
Full documentary: New Eye on the Universe.
Guns N' Roses -- "It's So Easy"