Roundup: Dua Lipa Teases 'Barbie' Theme Song; The Celtics Stay Alive in Game 4; Aaron Rodgers Injures Calf
A super typhoon is set to hit Guam ... Elon Musk is hosting Ron DeSantis' 2024 announcement ... Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused more than 1,900 minors ... Netflix password-sharing crackdown rolls out in U.S. ... South Carolina passed a six-week abortion ban ... Trial date set in Donald Trump's New York criminal case ... Dua Lipa teases "Barbie" theme song ... Baby formula makers face FTC probe for collusion ... Max's rebrand already ticking people off ... A review of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" ... The Lakers are hoping LeBron James returns next season ... The Celtics staved off elimination by beating the Heat ... Golden Knights take 3-0 lead in Western Conference Finals ... Aaron Rodgers tweaked his calf at OTAs ... Tyler Herro's purple hat drew attention ...
Inside Brock Purdy's UCL repair: The Tommy John alternative that has 49ers optimistic [ESPN]
DeAndre Hopkins reveals trade wish list [CBS Sports]
Six rising stars after the NBA draft combine [Yahoo Sports]
Why Trae Young makes little sense for the Hawks now [The Athletic]
The legend of Nikola Jokic is growing [The Ringer]
The Lakers must re-sign Austin Reaves this offseason, no matter the cost [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Celtics' win over the Heat in Game 4.
A look back at Manny Pacquiao's knockout out of Ricky Hatton.
Larry David told Bill Hader how he wanted Barry to end.
A Tribe Called Quest -- "Scenario"