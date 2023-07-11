Roundup: Dua Lipa at 'Barbie' Premiere; Northwestern Fires Pat Fitzgerald; Vlad Guerrero Jr. Wins Home Run Derby
Northwestern fired Pat Fitzgerald ... Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby ... Turkey agrees to back Sweden's NATO entry ... Larry Nassar stabbed in prison ... U.S. Southwest facing triple-digit heat ... Landslide in L.A. destroys houses, forces evacuations ... The American banking landscape is about to change ... Florida ocean temperatures are "downright shocking" ... Wagner leader met with Putin days after revolt ... Timothy Olyphant is back for more "Justified" ... Dua Lipa stunned at the "Barbie" premiere ... AMC says 20,000 set for "Barbie"--"Oppenheimer" double feature ... Neon buys Michael Mann's "Ferrari" which will open in 2023 ... Victor Wembanyama shut down for Summer League ... Pistons sign Isaiah Stewart to $64 million extension ... Bob Huggins claims he never resigned ...
