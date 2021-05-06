The Dropped Third Strike Discourse Has Broken Me
By Kyle Koster
May 6, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT
Baltimore's John Means threw a no-hitter yesterday. It was oh-so-close to a perfect game, but one batter reached first base after strike three got away from the catcher. As a response, some otherwise serious baseball minds have suggested changing the rules in regards to what constitutes an out.
It truly feels like rock bottom. Emblematic of how baseball is consumed, which is brief enjoyment before extreme overreaction aimed at changing the very fabric of the game.