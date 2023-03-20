Drew Timme Dropped an F-Bomb On TBS During Postgame Interview With Andy Katz
The Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the Sweet 16 for the eight consecutive season with an 84-81 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday night. After the game Drew Timme was interviewed by Andy Katz live on TBS. First the two reminisced about doing a similar interview last year and then Timme dropped an f-bomb talking about Gonzaga making it to the Swet 16 again.
"They have seven straight Sweet 16's. I'm like, we cannot be the team that fucks this one up."
Notice that Andy Katz did not jump in like Jamie Erdahl to say that this kind of thing is acceptable on TBS. This is the channel that airs The Cube and Silicon Valley reruns. Get out of here with your f-bombs, Drew Timme.