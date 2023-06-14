Drew Smith Is the Latest Mets Pitcher Ejected For Sticky Stuff
The New York Mets just had another pitcher ejected for using sticky stuff. Drew Smith entered Tuesday night's game in the top of the seventh with the New York Yankees up 7-6. Before he could even throw a pitch, the umpires noticed something and things went downhill from there.
After having his hands checked by home plate umpire Rob Drake, third base umpire Chad Whitson and crew chief Bill Miller, Smith was ejected. Miller made the final decision, but it didn't appear much discussion was needed between the umpires. Which means it must have been pretty obvious.
Here's video:
Not a great look for the Mets. Max Scherzer was ejected earlier in the year for a similar violation and he flipped out at the umpires after their ruling.
This, of course, follows a postseason where the Mets insisted San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove was cheating during an elimination game. Umpires checked Musgrove and determined he was clean. He went on to dominate the Mets for seven, one-hit innings in a 6-0 win. The Mets' paranoia was so bad, MLB Network's Brian Kenny couldn't let it go.
Smith is now set for a 10-day suspension and the Mets are getting a bit of a reputation.