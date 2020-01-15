VIDEO: Drew Pearson Heartbroken By Not Making Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 15 2020
Drew Pearson is still waiting for the call. The former Cowboys wide receiver was passed over again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. After waiting through an agonizing three-hour reveal show on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Pearson appeared heartbroken after not getting in.
Check out this video where he was watching with family and friends:
Pearson was a member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team, a four-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor. He has a serious argument for being in, and he's still waiting.
The biggest issue here is the selection show, which absolutely dragged on like an American Idol results show. It had to be agonizing for folks on the bubble and it was all done for ratings purposes. Why not reveal the results to the nominees privately and just request they not to say anything, then do the show for the rest of the public? It seems like that would save some people the intense heartbreak of not getting in.