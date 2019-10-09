VIDEO: Drew Doughty Goes Full Heel, Tells Flames Fans To Suck It After OT Game-Winner By Stephen Douglas | Oct 08 2019

Drew Doughty had two assists and scored the game-winner in overtime for the Los Angeles Kings against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Doughty celebrated by skating over to the glass where he exchanged pleasantries with some Flames fans in nice seats.

Drew Doughty fires one into the back of the net to give the LA Kings their first win of the season ?#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/d68wfFsYXr — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 9, 2019

They yell at him. He yells at them. They give him the finger. In one of the replay angles you pretty clearly see Doughty say "suck my ..." and a give them a crotch chop.

He then skated around doing a Hulk Hogan impression. It was a fantastic wrestling heel performance by Doughty to cap off the Kings' first win of the season.