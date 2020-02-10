Drew Brees Will Miss the Game Sunday, His First Game Missed to Injury with the Saints
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Drew Brees has officially been ruled out of playing in Sunday’s game, according to head coach Sean Payton. It marks the first time Brees will miss a game specifically due to injury as a member of the New Orleans Saints (Brees did sit out week 17 of the 2009 season before the Saints went on to win the Super Bowl). That’s a crazy streak, and the last time a quarterback not named Drew Brees was the starter in a competitive game (Brunell started that week 17 game that the Saints rested starters), it was Todd Bouman in 2005. That’s a long time ago.