Drew Brees Gives Thumbs Up on Instagram After Successful Surgery By Brian Giuffra | Sep 18 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

When you're an NFL quarterback who undergoes surgery on your throwing hand, giving a thumbs up on social media after the operation has gotta be a good sign, right? Well, that's the assumption I'll roll with after seeing Drew Brees' Instagram post, which shows the Saints QB with a cast on his right hand, standing up, and looking happy.

While there's no definitive timeline for his return, the Saints aren't putting Brees on the IR for now, which means he could return within eight weeks, which going on IR would have prevented. Ian Rapoport initally reported Brees is expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks.

Brees injured his hand early during Sunday's Week 2 loss at the Rams on a hit by Aaron Donald. He couldn't grip the ball on the sideline and didn't return to the game.

The Saints have Teddy Bridgewater as their primary backup to Brees, and also roster versatile QB/WR/special teamer Taysom Hill. Of course, they'll eagerly await Brees' return. Until then, the thumbs up will have to do.