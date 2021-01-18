Drew Brees Was in Tears After His Final NFL Game
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 17, 2021, 10:06 PM EST
Drew Brees has played his last NFL game. Jay Glazer reported ahead of the divisional round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints that Drew Brees would retire at the conclusion of the Saints' season. At the end of a Hall of Fame career Drew Brees then went out and looked like a guy who was ready for retirement. Brees was understandably in tears on the sideline as he faced the end of a historic career.
Brees shared a quick moment with Tom Brady, who he has spent the season going back and forth on the all-time touchdown list.
Brees completed 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He didn't get a single pass to Michael Thomas. His final pass was intercepted, but who cares? Brees is one of the best ever.