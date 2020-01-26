Drew Brees to Make Decision on Future in 'A Month or So'
By William Pitts | Jan 26 2020
One former Super Bowl champion quarterback has already retired this off-season. Could another be next?
According to the New Orleans Advocate, Brees is waiting until after Pro Bowl weekend to assess whether he will play another season in the NFL. The 41-year-old quarterback is entering free agency this offseason, but has spent the weekend focusing more on spending time with his wife and four children.
"I'm really waiting until football is totally done," said Brees. "Then, I'll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I'll give it a month or so."
This is almost a 180-degree turn from reports that Brees had already made up his mind on returning for the 2020 season, whether the Saints won the Super Bowl this season or not (which they ultimately did not). The only thing that Brees has ruled out is suiting up for another team.
"At this stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when that time comes, I'll always be a Saint," he said.
Should Brees retire, the Saints already have two capable backups on the roster: Teddy Bridgewater, who won all five games he started as Brees recovered from an early-season injury, and the multi-talented Taysom Hill. However, Bridgewater's future in New Orleans is also uncertain, as he too is an unrestricted free agent, and his 5-0 record as a starter will certainly attract attention from teams in need of a quarterback. While Hill has proven himself as an offensive threat, especially at receiver, it is yet to be seen whether he can play permanently at quarterback at the NFL level.