Drew Brees Expected to Retire After Season for Broadcasting Role
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 3, 2021, 11:38 AM EST
Drew Brees is apparently ready to ride off into the sunset. Whether that includes one last Super Bowl title or not remains to be seen. But this is reportedly his last playoff run with the Saints.
According to Adam Schefter on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, the expectation around the league is that Brees will retire after this season and enter the broadcast world, where he has already signed a deal with NBC. This comes on the heels of him suffering multiple broken ribs this season.
Brees is expected to be a game analyst for Notre Dame broadcasts on NBC and also as a studio analyst on the network's Sunday night pregame show "Football Night in America." Brees is expected to be groomed as the replacement for Cris Collinsworth as the analyst on "Sunday Night Football."
Brees has been a durable quarterback throughout his career, missing only 14 games coming into this season. However, he hasn't played a full season since 2017 and has dealt with several nagging injuries the last few years. This year he broke 11 ribs and missed four starts.
Networks are all in search of the next Tony Romo and, because of his relatable attitude, Brees has long been seen as the next great player-turned-analyst. Before that, Brees will try to erase the memories of the devastating playoff exits the Saints have suffered the last three years with one last run at a Super Bowl. After that, his future in broadcast awaits.