Drew Brees Raps 90's Songs A Capella According to Cam Jordan
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 15 2020
Cam Jordan appeared on a recent episode of Bleacher Report's Lefkoe Show. Jordan was asked what the coolest thing Drew Brees has ever said or done. After thinking for a minute, Jordan revealed that Drew Brees raps. A capella. Specifically, something from Brees' college years.
Considering the fact that Brees played at Purdue from 1997 to 2000, I am guessing he broke out the something from the Slim Shady LP. Or perhaps he was inspired by Pitch Perfect and did Dre's verse from No Diggity. Assuming the Saints weren't as into the originals as the Green Bay Packers, Brees might have gotten away with it. It's just a shame he didn't get to participate in the riff-off in the sequel.