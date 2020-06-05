Drew Brees Apologizes in Instagram Video
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 04 2020
On Thursday, Drew Brees issued an apology for the comments he made on Wednesday concerning players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem. Apparently, he didn't feel the statement was enough, so he hopped on Instagram and posted a video apology.
Here's what he had to say:
I thought Brees' apology seemed sincere and this video certainly does, but that doesn't change what his initial instinct. Shaquille O'Neal was apparently on the call where Brees apologized to his New Orleans Saints teammates, and he claimed they embraced their quarterback's apology.
We'll see what the fallout is for Brees long-term. Frankly, this is a great chance for him to become a champion and a forceful voice on this issue. If he does that going forward, he'll likely be forgiven and accepted in NFL circles.