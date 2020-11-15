Drew Brees Is Injured, Jameis Winston Forced Into Action For the Saints
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15, 2020, 6:24 PM EST
Drew Brees is on the bench for the New Orleans Saints at the start of the second half on Sunday. The Saints came out of the locker room with a 17-10 lead over the San Francisco 49ers but are without their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Brees was likely injured in the first half when Kentavius Street sacked the 41-year-old quarterback but was flagged for roughing the passer. Street was determined to have landed on Brees with all of his body weight and Brees looked shaken up after the play. Despite that, he remained in the game for the next two drives.
Here's the play we're assuming he got hurt on:
After warming up for the second half, Brees appeared to a fairly heated conversation with head coach Sean Payton. Jameis Winston started the first series of the second half shortly thereafter.
Brees has missed some practice time lately with an injury to his right shoulder, so it's possible he aggravated it.