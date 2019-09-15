Drew Brees Injured His Hand Against Rams, Teddy Bridgewater In By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2019

Drew Brees has been pulled from the big New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Brees has an injured hand after a play involving Aaron Donald.

Here’s video:

And here are some stills of the injury:

Saints QB Drew Brees has been removed from the game after he hit his throwing hand on the hand of Aaron Donald during a pass rush.



Teddy Bridgewater is now in at QB. pic.twitter.com/5qCmqUJEJd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019

He currently has a wrap on his hand and it appears the concern is with his thumb.

This is obviously the big rematch from last year’s controversial NFC Championship Game, which the Rams won thanks to a missed pass interference call. You can bed the Saints and Brees badly want this one, so it stinks to so the 40-year-old forced to the sideline with an injury.

The Rams are currently up 3-0 and there’s a ton of pressure on Bridgewater to make something happen.

Later, Brees was shown trying to grip a football and it just wasn’t happening: