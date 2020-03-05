Drew Brees Has More Touchdowns, Passing Yards and Loyalty Than Tom Brady
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 05 2020
Drew Brees is the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints and he has no intention of playing anywhere else. Brees went on The Greg Hill Show this morning and said, "I am Who Dat Nation for life."
It must be such a nice feeling for Saints fans to know that their Hall of Fame quarterback loves their team and wants to be there forever. There is no ambiguity, Everyone knows where everyone else stands. There are no "unproductive" phone calls that "didn't go anywhere." There are no shots of Brees, sitting next to a longtime teammate in the crowd of a random sporting event, acting like he's going into the commercial break on a reality show.
Not only do Saints fans know they get to watch a quarterback with more passing yards and passing touchdowns than Tom Brady next season, they get to watch a quarterback with more loyalty. And that just means more these days.