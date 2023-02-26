Houston Centerfielder Dives Over Outfield Fence for Catch of the Year
The Houston Cougars took on the University of Incarnate World on Sunday as part of the Kleberg Bank College Classic. The details of the game are quite inconsequential. All you really need to know is that centerfielder Drew Bianco dover over the wall to rob a home run and it was awesome.
Bianoc is a graduate transfer from LSU. This is his second highlight of the year in the outfield as he stole another home run at the wall earlier this month.
Clearly all batters should plan to hit the ball anywhere else if they want the ball to get over the fence because Bianco is willing to do whatever he has to do out there. Even if it means diving into a playground.