With the Warriors Down 20, Draymond Green Was Yelling at an Opposing Fan Sitting Courtside By Stephen Douglas | Jan 02 2020 Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists in a 15-point Warriors loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday night in Minnesota. During the 3rd quarter, with the Warriors down 21, Draymond got into it with a fan.

Draymond vs. a Timberwolves fan sitting courtside ? pic.twitter.com/w7frzumXSu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 3, 2020

Before you judge Draymond, note that the referees also spoke with the fan. Though that doesn't change the fact that this is the perfect encapsulation of the Warriors season. Draymond, alone, yelling at someone while the Warriors lose.

A fan kept yelling at Draymond Green and he and the ref had finally had enough. #Timberwolves #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mc4X6vtrki — David [Media Dessert Reviews] (@davidberdbag) January 3, 2020

Of course, it will all go back to normal next season when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are back on the court with Green. Golden State currently has the second worst record in the NBA and who knows what they'll do with that asset. For now though, all Draymond can do is yell.