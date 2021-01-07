Draymond Green Addressed the Violence at the U.S. Capitol
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 7, 2021, 3:35 AM EST
Draymond Green has addressed what we all watched unfold on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building. After his Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101, Green had thoughts on the surreal scenes in Washington D.C. as a violent group of Donald Trump supporters took over the Capitol. He, like the rest of us, was baffled by what he saw.
Green was particularly struck by how the mob was treated in comparison to social justice protesters from months ago. Here's what he had to say, and be warned there is some NSFW language:
Green saying the way the police treated the protesters was "a big f*** you to every Black person in America" was a powerful statement. The scenes from Wednesday certainly contrasted in many ways from the protests we saw during the spring and summer.
Green continued, saying the people in Washington D.C. were not the same as people protesting for social justice months ago:
I doubt this is the last we'll hear about this from professional athletes.