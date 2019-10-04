The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Draymond Green: The Warriors Don't Have Any Idiots

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Golden State Warriors media day at Chase Center on September 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will look different this season. With Kevin Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured, D'Angelo Russell added to the mix and the team moved to San Francisco, things will be different by the bay. But hey, at least the Warriors don't have any "idiots."

When asked about his team's basketball IQ and if it could be taught, Green went on a long answer that ended with two sentences that are instant classics. Check it out:

"There's not really any idiots. You know, some teams you've got some idiots." Thank you for that, Draymond.

Look, he's right. It's clear in the NBA you're going to run into teams with absolutely no basketball IQ. Guys who are -- in Green's view -- idiots. Are the new-look Warriors one of those teams? We'll have to wait and see, but Draymond seems convinced they aren't.

The Warriors open the preseason with their first home game at the new Chase Center Saturday night. If that's not enough to draw your attention, they'll be facing the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.