Draymond Green: The Warriors Don't Have Any Idiots By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will look different this season. With Kevin Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured, D'Angelo Russell added to the mix and the team moved to San Francisco, things will be different by the bay. But hey, at least the Warriors don't have any "idiots."

When asked about his team's basketball IQ and if it could be taught, Green went on a long answer that ended with two sentences that are instant classics. Check it out:

Draymond Green: “You can’t really teach IQ. However, this seems to be a pretty smart team. There aren’t really any idiots. Some teams, you’ve got idiots.” pic.twitter.com/9hby96E8xA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 4, 2019

"There's not really any idiots. You know, some teams you've got some idiots." Thank you for that, Draymond.

Look, he's right. It's clear in the NBA you're going to run into teams with absolutely no basketball IQ. Guys who are -- in Green's view -- idiots. Are the new-look Warriors one of those teams? We'll have to wait and see, but Draymond seems convinced they aren't.

The Warriors open the preseason with their first home game at the new Chase Center Saturday night. If that's not enough to draw your attention, they'll be facing the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.