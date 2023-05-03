Draymond Green Mocks Official After Getting a Technical Foul (Does Not Get Second Technical Foul)
Draymond Green was plagued by foul trouble in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. After picking up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, Green went off on referee Ed Malloy until he finally picked up a technical foul. Green then mocked Mallloy and continued to yell at him, but never got that second tech.
Try to imagine any other player in the NBA getting away with this. It just doesn't happen. Draymond Green is one-of-one in this respect.
Green then kept talking to Malloy all the way to the bench where he kept yelling. No second technical foul was called.