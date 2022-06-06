Draymond Green Took a Shot at Kevin Durant During Postgame Interview
Stephen Curry scored 29 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry made 9-of-21 field goals and hit five three-pointers and didn't even have to play in the fourth quarter. After the game Draymond Green explained that the Warriors offense starts with Curry and worked in a comment about former teammate Kevin Durant in the process.
"Our offense is always a lot of Steph. It all starts with Steph. When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That's the way it's going to be."
Just completely uneccessary and not at all surprising. Green had a back-and-forth with Durant on Twitter last week where they debated who was double-teamed more between Durant and Curry when the former was on the Warriors for two of their three title runs.
Really, there's nothing to do at this point but wait for Kevin Durant to respond on social media.