Draymond Green Waited 6 Months to Get Back at Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert stole the spotlight for a few moments yesterday as Jon Rahm walked the last few Augusta fairways by getting into a fight with Kyle Anderson during a game. As the Minnesota Timberwolves battled for positioning in the Western Conference playoff bracket on the final day of the NBA regular season, Gobert lost his cool on the bench and threw a punch at his teammate. He was immediately sent back to the locker room and told to go home.
This controversy finally gave Draymond Green the opening he's been looking for since October. As soon as the Golden State Warriors wrapped up the final game of their season in Portland, Green presumably sprinted to his phone to tweet "Insecurity is always loud..."
The backstory behind the specific wording here is a tweet Gobert sent in the aftermath of Green's own teammate-punching controversy way back in October. Remember that whole thing? Yeah. After video dropped of Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole, Gobert tweeted that very same message.
Six months. Six months Green has been waiting for his opening. And on the very last day of the regular season, Gobert gave it to him.
Draymond gets on everybody's nerves but the man's petty streak is something to behold.