Draymond Green on Paul Pierce Questioning Ben Simmons: 'You Left a Game in a Wheelchair, and Came Back'
Ben Simmons had back surgery on Thursday. Upon hearing this news Paul Pierce tweeted, "I'm trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen." Pierce is not the only one confused about the timeline of Simmons' surgery-requiring back injury, but he is the only one to get called out by Draymond Green for saying something.
Green commented on a Clutchpoints Instagram post of Pierce as a detective trying to get to the bottom of the Simmons case saying, "Whaccckkkkkkkkkk!!!! You left a game in a wheelchair, and came back. Stop it!!! @paulpierce."
This was referencing Pierce's infamous wheelchair game. Pierce admitted that he used the wheelchair because he "had to go to a bathroom." I'm not sure that precludes him from asking questions about Ben Simmons' mysterious injury, but it does ensure that whenever he says anything about anything someone is going to bring up the wheelchair. This time it just so happened to be Draymond Green.